Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +1.7% pre-market after saying it received federal approval for its application under Canada's Fisheries Act for the Côté gold project in Ontario.

The company says it has completed more than 60% of detailed project engineering, including the tailings facility, and its share of anticipated go-forward capital spending is $875M-$925M; Côté is a 70/30 joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining.

Iamgold forecasts production of 460K oz./year of gold from Côté at all-in sustaining costs of ~$700/oz. in the first six years of production with a 16-year mine life.

The miner has indicated its FY 2020 gold production could fall below 700K oz. due to the COVID-19 crisis.