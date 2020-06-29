Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) formally starts taking preorders for the Badger pickup truck.

Badger preorders are available for the company's battery-electric vehicles or hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. The BEV is expected to offer 300 miles of range, while the hydrogen FCEV will offer approximately 600 miles of range. The electric truck will have a 0-60 mph sprint time of approximately 2.9 seconds and the Badger is anticipated to generate over 906 horsepower and 980 ft. lbs. of torque.

Preorders received before November 15 will also be entered to win a Badger and receive a match of the deposit up to $5K off the final purchase price of the vehicle.

The company also set the date for Nikola World 2020 for December 3-5, at which time an OEM manufacturing partner will be named. The three-day Nikola World 2020 event will kick off with a party for preorder reservation holders only on December 3, the unveiling and live concert on December 4, and general public access and limited ride-alongs on December 5.

NKLA +7.77% premarket to $68.49 as the bouncy trading on the EV name continues.

Source: Press Release