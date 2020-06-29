Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is partnering with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) to expand its delivery footprint in the U.S.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure our network of delivery aggregators can reach as many consumers as possible to deliver real food directly to their doorstep," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "We're happy to utilize Grubhub's expansive network to reach more Chipotle fans across the country."

Chipotle grew its digital sales by 80.8% Y/Y as of the company's Q1 earnings.

Press release