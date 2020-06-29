Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 12 lineup coming this fall won't include EarPods or a power adapter in the box.

The TF International Securities analyst says Apple will instead offer a new 20W power adapter with USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging as an option accessory. Production of the 5W and 18W adapters would end later this year.

Kuo says the lighter iPhone boxes will help Apple price the iPhone 12 lineup similarly to the iPhone 11 family despite the higher production costs.

