Citing the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.K. and complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) will shut down its Elevate Credit International Limitied operations in the U.K., effective today.

The ECIL board placed the U.K. subsidiary in administration under the U.K. Insolvency Act 1986 and appointed insolvency practitioners from KPMG LLP to take control and management of the U.K. business.

ECIL provides consumer loans in the United Kingdom under the Sunny brand. Elevate had commented late last year, and again this year, that the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.K. would challenge the day-to-day operations of the Sunny brand.

Upon deconsolidation of ECIL on June 29, Elevate will recognize an estimated net impairment loss on its investment in ECIL of ~$10 million (which includes an estimated U.S. federal tax benefit of $20M).

After the estimated net impairment loss, Elevate’s only remaining material exposure to ECIL will be its guarantee of ECIL’s repayment of its outstanding debt, which was ~£10.2M as of June 29, 2020. As of May 31, 2020, ECIL’s cash balances totaled over £11M with the book value of loans receivable, net of the allowance for loan losses totaling over £11M as well. Elevate expects ECIL to completely repay its outstanding debt obligation by the end of this year.

