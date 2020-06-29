The FDA has signed off on emergency use of privately held Beckman Coulter's SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody blood test that can be performed on its high-volume automated instrumentation.

The company says the qualitative (yes or no answer) assay has confirmed 100% sensitivity (correctly identifying true positives) and 99.6% specificity (correctly identifying true negatives), adding that it is the only IgG test that targets antibodies that recognize the receptor binding domain of the spike protein which the coronavirus uses to bind to a human cell receptor.

It is able to deliver more than 30M tests per month.

Beckman's principal competitors in the high-volume diagnostic space are Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).