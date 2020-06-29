Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received FDA clearance for its IND application for RP-L401, a lentiviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis, a rare, severe monogenic bone resorption disorder characterized by skeletal deformities, neurologic abnormalities and bone marrow failure.

The non-randomized, open-label Phase 1 clinical trial will enroll two pediatric patients, one month of age or older.

The trial is designed to assess safety and tolerability of RP-L401, as well as preliminary efficacy, including potential improvements in bone abnormalities/density, hematologic status and endocrine abnormalities.