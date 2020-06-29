Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) says nearly all Burger King restaurants in the U.S. are open and comparable sales are now trending approximately flat to last year in a recovery from the negative mid-30s pace seen in the middle part of March.

The restaurant operator points to strong performance in drive-thru given most of its dining rooms throughout North America remain closed or offer reduced seating.

QSR says Tim Hortons is 90% open in Canada, with most of the remaining restaurants located in malls, food courts, sporting complexes and other public facilities that currently remain closed. Tim Hortons has shown sequential comparable sales improvements every week from the negative mid-40s in mid-March to the negative high teens as of last week.

Meanwhile, Popeyes is said to continue to demonstrate incredibly strong comparable sales momentum in the U.S. with sales growth remaining in the very high 20s last week.

QSR -0.48% premarket to $52.38 with broad restaurant sector stuck in a downturn.

Source: Press Release