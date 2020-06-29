Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +2.6% pre-market after announcing the distribution of warrants to purchase common shares and the upsize of previously announced cash tender offers and consent solicitations for certain senior notes.

Occidental plans to issue ~113M warrants to shareholders, who will get an eighth of a warrant for every share held with each warrant entitling the purchase of one share at $22 each.

The company also is increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of notes it will accept for purchase to $2B from $1.5B previously.

Occidental just completed the sale of $2B of high-yield bonds to push out its steep maturity wall.