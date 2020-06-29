Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) has entered into collaborative agreements with Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO), for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of three new, generic product candidates.

Perrigo will seek regulatory approval with the FDA for these generic product candidates and if approved, both the companies will share development costs and any gross profits generated from potential sales.

Separately, Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has filed a patent infringement regarding Perrigo’s ANDA for a generic version of Bryhali (halobetasol propionate) lotion, 0.01%, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

The halobetasol propionate lotion development is covered under a previous collaboration between Sol-Gel and Perrigo.