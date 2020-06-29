Social media stocks extend their losses in premarket trading. Worries persist about lost revenue from advertisers.

Facebook (FB, -3.1% ) led the decline as more than 160 companies have pledged to stop advertising with the company.

Shares of Facebook plunged 8.3% on Friday, with selling accelerating after Unilever said it would stop advertising on social media sites through the rest of the year. Starbucks said Sunday it would stop advertising on social media, joining companies like Verizon and Coca-Cola.

Friday’s decline to $216.08 took shares to just below their 50-day moving average of $216.87. Shares are trading around $209.70 before the bell. The 100-day moving average is $198.80.

The company announced new policies to label hate speech and ban certain ads, but that did little to reassure investors. Facebook said Sunday it had more work to do on the front and would be working with civil rights groups. But boycott groups have vowed that their next step is to take the ad boycott global.

Some are seeing the weakness as a buying opportunity, though. MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni, who is bullish on the stock, said even Procter & Gamble, Facebook’s biggest advertiser, accounts for less than 0.5% of the social media company’s revenues. With little near-term revenue risk Kulkarni recommends buying the dips.

Twitter (TWTR, -2.4% ) is also sliding, with companies taking a one-size-fits-all approach to spending on social media ads.

The company has run afoul of right-wing users after it hid a tweet from President Trump. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and other lawmakers have endorsed rival social media site Parler as an alternative to Twitter for conservatives. Parler’s CEO has called for liberals to join the site as well.