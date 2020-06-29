Citing the large market opportunity, Oppenhimer starts Kaleyra (NYSEMKT:KLR) at Outperform and a $12 price target.

The firm notes that Kaleyra has very little large customer churn and counts Facebook, Amazon, and AT&T among its newer customers.

Oppenheimer sees market leader Twilio growing to $1.8B in revenue next year, rival Nexmo coming in second at $500M, and KLR hitting $200M.

KLR could make a few tuck-in acquisitions but is also an attractive acquisition target, writes Oppenheimer.