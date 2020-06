Jefferies matches the Street-high price target on Wayfair (NYSE:W) of $250 in a fresh note out today reiterating a Buy rating.

The firm notes that the online retailer's web traffic continues to see outsized share gains even with brick-and-mortar retail open in large parts of the U.S.

The new batch of customers to the platform during the pandemic is seen providing a long-term tailwind for Wayfair.