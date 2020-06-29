Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF) subsidiary Empower Retirement agrees to acquire Personal Capital for US$825M upfront and deferred consideration of up to US$175M subject to achieving target growth objectives, a move expected to accelerate its growth in the U.S.

Personal Capital is a hybrid wealth manager that combines a digital experience with personalized advice delivered by human advisers.

The upfront consideration is expected to be funded with cash on hand and US$500M in debt financing. Empower expects one-time integration expenses of US$57M with the integration expected to be completed in 18 months. It also expects to incur transaction expenses of US$28M.

The combination will bring together Empower's retirement plan services and integrated financial tools and Personal Capital's rapidly growing, digitally-oriented personal wealth management platform, the company said.

"This transaction supports Empower's objective of accelerating growth in retail advice and wealth management for participants and is complementary to its objective of scaling its defined contribution retirement business both organically and through M&A," said President and CEO Paul Mahon.

The transaction is expected to close in H2 2020.

