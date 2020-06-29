Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announces positive results from a Phase 1/2 ascending-dose clinical trial evaluating ITI-214 in patients with chronic systolic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

Once-daily oral treatment with ITI-214 improved cardiac output by increasing heart contractility and decreasing vascular resistance while showing no unwanted arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms). Additional details will be presented at future medical conferences.

ITI-214 inhibits an enzyme called phosphodiesterase type 1 (PDE1), which plays a key role in the regulation of multiple physiological processes. Inhibiting PDE1 inhibits the metabolism of the secondary messengers cAMP and cGMP thereby prolonging their effect in cell signaling. The company says this study is the first assessing a PDE1 inhibitor in HFrEF patients.

Takeda in-licensed rights to the candidate in 2011 but backed out in September 2015.

Development is ongoing.