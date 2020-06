Even as the company looks to the number of global models it will manufacture, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) aims to launch seven new models in Africa over the next two years.

Nissan will expand its SUV and crossover portfolio in Africa as it shifts its focus to high-growth markets. Four of the new models will be in the SUV category.

The Japanese automaker also expects to open plants in Ghana and Kenya.

Last month, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced a broad plan to slash costs.