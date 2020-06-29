Due to faster-than-expected enrollment, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) anticipates topline Phase 3 RELIEF results in Q4 2020, rather than Q1 2021 as previously guided.

RELIEF is a pivotal study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg, a non-opioid, centrally acting analgesic for the management of fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain.

Interim results from the first 50% of participants are expected in September 2020.

The trial is expected to enroll approx. 470 participants. The primary endpoint is daily diary pain severity score change from baseline to Week 14, analyzed by mixed model repeated measures with multiple imputation.