AAR (NYSE:AIR) to divest its aerospace composite manufacturing business to an affiliate of Architect Equity for an undislcosed term.

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q20.

The divestiture of the Composites business, closing of the Duluth facility, furloughing ~1,000 employees, executive and other employees pay cut, consolidating the Goldsboro, North Carolina facility into the Cadillac, Michigan facility and exiting underperforming contracts and product lines are expected to drive meaningful margin improvement once demand recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

AAR +3.36% PM.

