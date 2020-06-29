Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) says it is pleased with the news Canada's Federal Court of Appeal upheld a favorable 2018 ruling from the Tax Court of Canada concerning reassessments for the 2003, 2005 and 2006 tax years.

The 2018 Tax Court ruling found that Cameco's marketing and trading structure involving foreign subsidiaries and a related transfer pricing methodology for uranium purchase and sales agreements were in full compliance with Canadian laws for the years in question.

The Canadian government continues to hold $303M in cash and $482M in letters of credit that Cameco was required to pay as installments on the reassessments issued by CRA for all tax years in dispute; Cameco asks the government to return the installments to the company, even in the event of an appeal by the CRA.