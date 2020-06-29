Workers at six Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouses in Germany start a 48-hour strike after staff test positive for the coronavirus.

Labor union Verdi says Amazon "has so far shown no insight and is endangering the health of employees in favor of corporate profit."

The union says an outbreak at one warehouse has infected at least 30 to 40 workers.

Amazon says it will have spent $4B worldwide by the end of June on virus-related initiatives, which included purchasing 470M units of hand sanitizer and 19M face masks and covers for its German workers.

Last month, Amazon reopened its French warehouses, which closed for five weeks after a court banned non-essential shipments to protect workers from virus exposure.