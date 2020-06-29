EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) says it is poised to take a major step with the end-to-end payments process in July when an agreement with PayPal expires.

"Under our approach, buyers have more ways to pay and a more streamlined checkout experience with the end-to-end transaction and payment managed by eBay. For sellers, that means an end to third-party payment processing fees, since they’ll only have to pay one final value fee for items sold. eBay connects millions of buyers and sellers globally every day, and this frictionless experience will help enable us to more easily facilitate purchases across borders, allowing sellers to focus on running and growing their businesses."

The company says the new payments experience brings speed and simplicity to the process, as well as adding an increased end-to-end view of transactions across buyers and sellers, including better visibility into sales and payouts.

EBay expects the transition to full payments intermediation globally to be complete in 2022, with most sellers transitioning into managed payments in 2021.