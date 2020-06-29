Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved Akebia Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKBA) vadadustat, a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for treatment of adults with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Collaboration partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTCPK:MTZPY) will market the once-daily oral med under the name VAFSEO.

The nod triggers a $15M milestone payment to Akebia per their 2015 agreement. It will also be eligible for royalties up to 20% on vadadustat sales in Japan and other Asian countries.

About 13M people in Japan have advanced stages of CKD.