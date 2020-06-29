Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) expects its plane production will be 40% lower than expected during the next two years due to the coronavirus, CEO Guillaume Faury said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

In early April, Airbus cut production rates by roughly a third to adapt to the lower demand caused by the crisis.

Faury also said Airbus intends to announce possible job cuts before the end of July, and he left little doubt that current temporary furloughs would not be enough.

Industry sources expect Airbus' 40% cut in core output will drive a widely anticipated restructuring of the company's workforce, details of which likely will be announced by the end of July.