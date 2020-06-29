Hudson Pacific, Blackstone form Hollywood studio JV
Jun. 29, 2020
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will acquire a 49% stake in Hudson Pacific Properties' (NYSE:HPP) three Hollywood studios and five on-lot or adjacent class A office properties, totaling 2.2M square feet, at a gross portfolio valuation of $1.65B.
- Hudson Properties will remain responsible for day-to-day operations, leasing and development.
- "Our latest joint venture with Blackstone unlocks a portion of the value we’ve created for our shareholders and provides us with significant capital to grow both our studio and office portfolios, including the build-out of additional development rights at our existing studios," said Hudson Pacific Chairman and CEO Victor Coleman.
- The transaction includes Sunset Bronson, Sunset Gower, and Sunset Las Palmas Studios, which collectively comprise 35 stages or 1.2M square feet of production and support space in Hollywood.
- They may further expand the JV's portfolio through ~1.1M square feet of untapped development rights at Sunset Gower and Sunset Las Palmas and may partner on future studio acquisitions in Los Angeles and other key markets.
- The Wall Street Journal disclosed last week that the two companies were in talks to form the JV.