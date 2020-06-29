CyrusOne's (NASDAQ:CONE) board elects Bruce W. Duncan as President and CEO and as a member of the board, effective July 6.

Duncan succeeds Tesh Durvasula, who has served as interim President and CEO since Feb. 20, 2020.

He has served as CEO and director of several public companies, including Cadillac Fairview, Equity Residential, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and First Industrial Realty Trust, where he currently serves as chair.

Earlier this year, analysts were viewing the exit of CEO Gary Wojtaszek as a move to make it a more attractive takeover target.