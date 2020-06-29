AMC, Cinemark fall as Credit Suisse downgrades on COVID-19 spikes

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 5.4% premarket, and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) down 3.2% , as Credit Suisse sees the new coronavirus case spike as cause for downgrading both movie-theater stocks.

The firm's cut AMC to Underperform, from Neutral. And it's downgraded Cinemark to Neutral from Outperform.

It now assumes a "much softer" box office return and can see studios getting more cautious about their high-profile releases - that after the two heavily watched July comeback releases, Tenet and Mulan, were delayed by studios. And it says customer may be even slower to return than the theaters themselves.

As for liquidity, Cinemark is still in good position to endure the crisis, even "into late 2021," but AMC - always in the more risky position - has liquidity through March if theaters stay closed, Credit Suisse says.

It cut its AMC target to $2 from $4 (implying 52% downside), and cut its Cinemark target to $13 from $20 (14% upside).