American International Group's (AIG +1.6% ) Private Client Group will move a portion of its personal insurance business that provides upper middle market clients with home, auto, and umbrella insurance policies to Liberty Mutual's Safeco Insurance and Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG +0.5% ) as part of the Private Client Group's strategy to focus on the high net worth segment.

The transition will start in Q4 2020.

“Building on the recent launch of Lloyd’s Syndicate 2019 and the refinement of PCG’s risk appetite, this agreement optimizes our portfolio and allows us to focus on our relationships with our high net worth clients and distribution partners, thereby strengthening our core value proposition,” said Kathleen Zortman, President and CEO of Private Client Group, AIG General Insurance.