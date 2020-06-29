Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM -8.5% ) announces uneven topline results from its Phase 3 SURE1 clinical trial evaluating sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI), achieving one primary endpoint but missing a related one.

In a population of patients with baseline pathogens resistant to quinolones, sulopenem demonstrated superiority to ciprofloxacin (cipro) as determined by overall response rate at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit. Specifically, the ORR for sulopenem was 62.6% compared to 36.0% for cipro (p<0.001).

In the second population of patients with organisms susceptible to quinolones, sulopenem failed to demonstrate non-inferiority (no worse than) to cipro, the related primary endpoint, with the difference in outcomes driven by the rate of asymptomatic bacteriuria post treatment. Specifically, the ORR in the sulopenem arm was 66.8% versus 78.6% in the cipro arm.

No new safety signals were observed.

Iterum anticipates a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in Q3 to discuss a registration path.

In parallel, the Company is also evaluating its organizational and strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing stakeholder value.

Shares cratered earlier this month after the company announced unsuccessful results from a Phase 2 study evaluating sulopenem in patients with complicated urinary tract infections.