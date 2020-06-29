Wall Street opens higher with Boeing providing a boost

Stocks start the week tentatively higher following Friday’s sharp selloff.

The S&P is up 0.5% , the Dow is climbing 0.9% and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.4% .

Boeing (NYSE:BA), up 5.6% , provides the big support for the Dow, adding about 64 points on its own. Certification test flights for the 737 MAX will start today.

Social media stocks continue to see weakness on worries over the loss of advertisers. Facebook is down 2.4% and Twitter is off 2% .

In commodities, oil futures are rising 0.5% , helping counter some of the bearishness on stocks after Chesapeake Energy eventually filed by bankruptcy over the weekend.

On the COVID front the U.S. reported a record of more than 45K new cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. But the number of new cases declined over the weekend.