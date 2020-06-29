Saying that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) holds the "key capabilities" amid the coronavirus, Monness, Crespi, Hardt raises the company's price target from $2,800 to $3,500.

Analyst Brian White writes that the coronavirus expansion across the U.S. has "thrown the market a curveball," and he doubts this will be the "last surprise" of this "invisible enemy."

White: "In this new reality, we believe Amazon holds the key capabilities, vast global infrastructure and financial strength necessary to support the needs of people and organizations around the world, while also positioning the company as a major beneficiary of accelerated digital transformation that we expect will be ushered in with the aftermath of this pandemic, driving greater use of ecommerce, the cloud and emerging tech."

The firm maintains a Buy rating on Amazon, which has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.