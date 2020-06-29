Vivint Solar (VSLR -1.1% ) says it secured $300M in new tax equity financing commitments from two repeat investors to support the growth of its residential solar business.

With the addition of the commitments, the company says it has committed financing capacity for ~185 MW and allows it to build clean energy systems for ~24K new residential customers.

Vivint says the two deals satisfy its tax equity financing needs well into 2021 and are "the second step in a string of capital raising designed to provide the company with increased financial flexibility and funding runway."

Vivint shares were downgraded last week to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs, believing the company may see less meaningful growth due to its high reliance on door-to-door sales.