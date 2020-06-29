AT&T (T +1.2% ) is turning on its 5G network in 28 new markets, including Miami, Dallas, Austin, and Salt Lake City.

It's also started dynamic spectrum sharing in parts of some of its markets.

The new launch brings access to 5G to parts of 355 U.S. markets for AT&T.

The DSS technology allows carriers to share the same channel between 4G and 5G users simultaneously, based on demand, which should mean faster and more efficient deployment and "an important stepping stone on our path to nationwide 5G," says AT&T's Igal Elbaz.