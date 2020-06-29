Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is up 1.65% in early trading to lead the airline sector after landing a two-notch upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

"We now expect traffic for the carriers in our coverage universe to recover to 2019 levels in 2023 as opposed to 2022," updates GS analyst Catherine O’Brien.

"We expect its primarily domestic network and industry-leading balance sheet to drive a relatively faster and stronger recovery from the COVID-19-driven downturn in demand for air travel," she adds.

Goldman Sachs lifts LUV all the way to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Sell and assigns a new price target of $47.

Southwest is started to separate itself from peers on a share price comparison.