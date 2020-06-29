Enviva Partners (EVA +1.0% ) with its wholly owned subsidiary Enviva Partners Finance to offer an additional $150M of its 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement.

Net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisitions of the limited liability company interests in Georgia Biomass Holding LLC and the interests owned by Enviva Development Holdings, LLC in Enviva Pellets Greenwood Holdings II, LLC, to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.

