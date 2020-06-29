Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele downgrades Fiserv (FISV -0.8% ) to Perform from Outperform, on the basis that rival FIS (FIS -0.4% ) is now "better positioned to capture evolving trends for large FIs [financial institutions] to outsource tech capabilities."

Points out that FISV significantly outperformed FIS since 2011.

The downgrade was part of Oppenheimer's debut note covering FIS, FISV, Global Payments (GPN -0.1% ), and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY -1.3% ).

Sees GPN as "best positioned pure play payments company as it's not as beholden to cross border spend."

"Thus, investors can take advantage of a rebounding economy in payments without significant revenue mix headwinds," Gabriele writes.

Rates FIS and GPN Outperform and JKHY Perform.

Way back in January, GPN was one of KBW's top picks in payments.

Gabriele's Perform rating aligns with the Quant rating of Neutral and flies against the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Bullish (21 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish).