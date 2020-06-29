Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO +4.6% ) collects in full $0.75M placed into an escrow account for working capital adjustments.

This collection relates to the Company's sale of its Hemophilia B therapy, IXINITY, to Medexus Pharmaceuticals.

The transaction, completed in February 2020, included an upfront payment to Aptevo of $30M; additionally Aptevo is eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $11M from Medexus.

Also, for up to 15 years, Aptevo will receive deferred payments on future US and Canadian net sales of IXINITY at a low to mid-single digit percentage of net sales.