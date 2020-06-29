Planet Fitness (PLNT -5.9% ) is down sharply after health officials in West Virginia warn hundreds of people about a Planet Fitness member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Media reports indicate about 205 people visited the gym in Monongalia County during a six-hour period that included the visit by the COVID+ member. Those people are being asked to quarantine for two weeks.

PLNT was set up to have a good day after a strong note was poured out by Wedbush earlier in the day on the long-term upside.