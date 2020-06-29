RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) -14% after Q1 results miss top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $144.4M (-35.3% Y/Y)

Revenue breakdown: Powersports revenue, $23.1M (-14.2% Y/Y), Automotive revenue, $114.2M (-40%) and Transportation revenue, $7.1M (+32.9%).

SG&A decreased 11.4% Y/Y to $18.1M.

Operating loss swelled to $19.9M from a year-ago loss of $6.83M.

Net loss of $22.0M reflected a non-cash impairment of inventory $11.73M.

Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, RMBL is holding back its guidance.

