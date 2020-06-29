Pending home sales rebound sharply in May

May Pending Home Sales: +44.3% to 99.6 vs. +11.3% consensus and -21.8% prior (unrevised).

“This has been a spectacular recovery for contract signings, and goes to show the resiliency of American consumers and their evergreen desire for homeownership,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “This bounce back also speaks to how the housing sector could lead the way for a broader economic recovery.”

NAR now expects existing-home sales to reach 4.93 million units in 2020 and new home sales to hit 690,000. Yun noted that in 2021, sales are forecast to rise to 5.35 million units for existing homes and 800,000 for new homes.