IMAX Corporation (IMAX -1.1% ) and CGV to expand their longstanding partnership with an agreement to launch 17 new theatres around the world, which includes nine new IMAX theatres in South Korea and theatres across CGV's global footprint, which includes Turkey, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

As a result of their 15-year partnership, CGV and IMAX now have more than 185 open or contracted theatres worldwide.

The agreement includes joint venture, revenue share models in South Korea and hybrid models requiring no net capital commitment from IMAX in the other markets. Additional terms were not disclosed.

