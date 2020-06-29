Gogo Business Aviation (GOGO +4.6% ) hit 3,000 daily flights last week, pointing to a new bounceback milestone after hitting a single-day low of 378 flights in mid-April.

That low came as many aircraft owners parked their craft amid the COVID-19 pandemic and 30% of the company's business aviation accounts cut spending.

Nearly 60% of suspended customers have reactivated service since then, with about 80% reverting to their original service plan, Gogo says.

Flights flown with active Gogo service rose to 3,039 last Thursday - closer to the pre-pandemic average of 3,500 flights per day.