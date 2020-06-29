Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) continues to refute the short-seller report from Hindenburg Research, which accused the company of falsifying its ties to a facility and key electric vehicle customers.

IDEX says it never claimed or disclosed ownership of the site and had signed a rent-free, 15-year agreement in 2019. The company also says it obtained statements from facility staff that contradict Hindenburg's claim that the workers had never heard of Ideanomics.

Last week, J. Capital issued its own short report, saying a local city investment group and several companies denied any knowledge of or relationship to IDEX.

Ideanomics denies J. Capital's claims and says it has statements from the companies confirming the relationships.

Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics: "After consultation with our legal counsel, we believe these communications, marketed as research are illegal or have been banned in many countries, but continue to operate in the grey areas of financial regulatory law in the United States."

IDEX shares are up 30.8% to $1.91.

Previously: Ideanomics refutes Hindenburg short report (Jun. 26 2020)