Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 10.88% in early trading after a two-notch downgrade from Barclays adds to last week's anxiety over the potential relationship with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) following the conclusion of a test in Canada.

Still, there is some reason to be optimistic over the BYND-Golden Arches potential. CNBC's James Cramer says McDonald's isn't necessarily done with Beyond Meat, which is consistent with what Beyond Meat has indicated. "We feel very good about our relationship with McDonald's. The test had a start and an end as planned, and discussed during our most recent earnings call. This is not new information," updated Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown in a statement provided to Seeking Alpha.