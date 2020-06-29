Pipeline companies Williams Cos. (WMB -0.1% ), Energy Transfer (ET +0.1% ) and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP +0.1% ) all have contracts with newly bankrupt Chesapeake Energy that face rate cuts or rejections in bankruptcy court, but the units open today's trade little changed as the companies likely have been preparing for the event for months.

Williams reduced its exposure to Chesapeake to 6% of revenue from 18% five years ago, and says it is "confident in our ability to defend the integrity of our contracts," as its pipelines remain integral to "maximize the value" of Chesapeake's assets, VP Laura Creekmur says.

Crestwood says its gathering and processing systems are integral to Chesapeake's operations in the Powder River Basin, as a substantial amount of its revenues are derived from the sale of natural gas and natural gas liquids produced from acreage dedicated to Crestwood.

Consolidated Edison (ED +0.3% ) recently asked U.S. gas regulators to declare Chesapeake must seek approval before canceling regulated natural gas contracts in bankruptcy court.

Chesapeake announced yesterday that it formally began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.