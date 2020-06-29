Boeing is up nearly 8% in early trade, and shares of its suppliers are not far behind, following approval from the FAA for 737 MAX recertification test flights.
On the move: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) +6.7%, Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +8.7%, Astronics Luminescent Systems (ATRO +5.5%), Hexcel Structures (HXL +3.3%), Honeywell Aerospace (HON +1.8%), Kaman Aerospace (KAMN +4.7%), Howmet Aerospace (HWM +3.8%), Heico (HEI +2.7%), TransDigm (TDG +2.4%), 3M Aerospace Sealants (MMM +1.8%), Eaton Aerospace (ETN +1%), Collins Aerospace (RTX +3.3%), Curtiss-Wright Flight Systems (CW +4.4%), Ducommun AeroStructures (DCO +5.6%), BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY +0.5%), Donaldson Aerospace & Defense (DCI +11.5%), L3Harris (LHX +1.9%).