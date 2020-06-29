Boeing is up nearly 8% in early trade, and shares of its suppliers are not far behind, following approval from the FAA for 737 MAX recertification test flights.

On the move: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) +6.7% , Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +8.7% , Astronics Luminescent Systems (ATRO +5.5% ), Hexcel Structures (HXL +3.3% ), Honeywell Aerospace (HON +1.8% ), Kaman Aerospace (KAMN +4.7% ), Howmet Aerospace (HWM +3.8% ), Heico (HEI +2.7% ), TransDigm (TDG +2.4% ), 3M Aerospace Sealants (MMM +1.8% ), Eaton Aerospace (ETN +1% ), Collins Aerospace (RTX +3.3% ), Curtiss-Wright Flight Systems (CW +4.4% ), Ducommun AeroStructures (DCO +5.6% ), BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY +0.5% ), Donaldson Aerospace & Defense (DCI +11.5% ), L3Harris (LHX +1.9% ).