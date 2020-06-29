Wells Fargo updates on the blockbuster deal between Coty (COTY +11.5% ) and Kim Kardashian West.

The deal will see Kardashian continue to lead all creative efforts for the KKW Beauty portfolio including product initiatives and communication, leveraging her 300M followers on social media. The partnership follows Coty's 51% investment in Kylie Cosmetics for $600M.

Analyst Joe Lachky: "The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise as it follows COTY’s 6/2 disclosure that they were in discussions with Ms. Kardashian West regarding a collaboration. We do not expect the partnership will have a material impact on COTY’s financials in the near­term given the small ownership stake, but it could become more material over time as the deal includes a licensing agreement putting COTY in charge of expanding the brand into areas outside of color cosmetics and fragrance. More than anything, the deal is a sign of the aggressive stance that new CEO Peter Harf is taking to move fast and transform COTY with an eye on accelerating top­line growth. Overall, we view the announcement positively and expect COTY shares to trade up on the news, but remain cautious longer ­term as the company is navigating a tremendous amount of change (portfolio carve­out, restructuring), and continues to deal with significant COVID­19 fallout."

WF keeps an Equal Weight rating on Coty.

