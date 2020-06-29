Sigma Lithium Resources (OTCQB:SGMLF) announces a $45M senior secured project finance facility from Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY +2.8% ) with a likely six-year term and borrowing rate of USD LIBOR plus 5%, declining to LIBOR plus 4.5% after the project reaches completion.

The facility will be used for the construction and development of its lithium Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil; anticipates to be construction-ready in 4Q20.

The facility will be complemented with $27M remaining to be disbursed under a production pre-payment facility with Mitsui & Co and $10M in equity.

Both the finance facility and pre-payment are expected to close in 4Q20.