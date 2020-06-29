Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +3.2% ) opens with strong gains following a positive weekend analysis in Barron's, which notes its 9,800-mile pipeline network provides 50% or more of the refined products in several states.

Magellan's fat distribution - currently yielding 10% - appears secure despite the economic downturn that has cut fuel demand, Barron's believes.

"As long as you believe that driving gets back to normal or close to normal in the Midwest and the regions they serve, Magellan ought to be a good investment," says Eli Samaha, a portfolio manager at Madison Avenue Partners.

"Magellan has a conservative and analytic management team and won't overpay for acquisitions," says RBC analyst Elvira Scotto, who has an Outperform rating and $53 price target on the units.

Magellan CEO Mike Mears recently said the partnership expects gasoline consumption will trend toward near-normal levels in Q3, as demand in the more rural central U.S. fuel markets has recovered more quickly than elsewhere.