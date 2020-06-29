Shift Technologies will go public in Q3 via the sale of a minority stake to SPAC Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU), which is up 22% on the news.

The deal will give Shift - founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco - an enterprise value of $415M. Things change fast - it was only in April that Shift was mulling the shutdown of operations in major markets after a pandemic-related sales plunge.

Turns out, the pandemic has been a big boon to online car sales, and the fortunes of Shift and peers like Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM). To say that there's plenty of room for more growth is a massive understatement - together, Shift, Carvana, and Vroom sold less than 300K cars in 2019, not even 1% of the user-car market in the U.S.