Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -1.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.9% ) are allowing servicers to extend forbearance agreements for multifamily property owners with existing forbearance agreements for up to three months, which would bring total forbearance up to six months.

While the properties are in forbearance, the landlord must suspend all evictions for renters unable to pay rent, said the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie and Freddie.

The extension is available for qualified properties with GSE-backed multifamily mortgage experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus crisis.

If a forbearance is extended, once the forbearance period concludes the borrower may qualify for up to 24 months to repay the missed payments.

If the forbearance is extended, the repayment schedule is modified, or a new forbearance agreement is executed, the borrower is required to provide some tenant protections during the repayment period: tenants get at least a 30-day notice to vacate; no tenant late fees or penalties for nonpayment of rent; and tenants are given flexibility in repaying back rent over time and not in a lump sum.

The two GSEs first offered mortgage forbearance to multifamily property owners in late March on the condition that they suspend evictions for renters unable to pay rent due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.